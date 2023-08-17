How experts have actually responded after seeing Liverpool are about to sign Wataru Endo

Experts are already having their say on Liverpool’s breaking pursuit of 30-year-old Stuttgart defensive midfielder Wataru Endo.

That’s via a report in the Telegraph which shared that although the move has taken many experts by surprise, they are reacting positively to the move.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The report explained that Endo was an on-field leader for Stuttgart last season and earned a cult following among the fans of his German side.

News that Liverpool fans will undoubtedly be pleased to hear.

At 30-years-old, Endo is a very different target to those Liverpool have already chased this summer.

Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia are both young players who seemingly possess a lot of potential.

But in Endo, Liverpool are getting a ready-made defensive midfielder.

And although it’s rare to see Liverpool target a player in their thirties, they have shown willingness to do so when the opportunity is right.

Thiago Alcantara and James Milner both signed for the club in their more advanced years.

And it would seem that experts consider Endo a very sensible move for Liverpool.

Experts give green light to Liverpool’s move for Endo

Although Endo may not excite Liverpool fans as much as other targets in the window, he could prove a very smart piece of business.

A deal at £18 million is considerably less than the figures quoted for Caicedo and Lavia.

Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Caicedo has of course now been bought by Chelsea for £115m.

So although Liverpool will surely be disappointed to miss out on a key target, one they were willing to break their record for, it seems they have reacted well.

The side will hope that Endo can make an immediate impression on their first team and provide effective cover in the middle.

With Curtis Jones fulfilling a lot of the defensive roles in pre-season it was clear that at least one alternative would be needed.

And whilst experts were initially surprised by Liverpool’s move for Endo, it makes a lot of sense when you consider Stefan Bajcetic is still to return.

A move for Endo should prove to be less of a barrier to Bajcetic getting minutes when fit again.