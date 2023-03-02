Club fear that their 'unbelievable' midfielder is now going to leave after links with Tottenham











Southampton already fear that James Ward-Prowse will leave the club in the summer if they get relegated amid links with Tottenham.

That is according to TalkSPORT, who report that the Saints think their captain will not want to play for the club in the Championship.

That is not hugely surprising, but it indicates that the England international has not given any indication that he would stick around.

The Saints sit bottom of the table, four points from safety and have caretaker manager Ruben Selles in charge for the remainder of the season.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The report says that London rivals Tottenham and West Ham United have shown an interest in the set-piece specialist midfielder.

He does not have a relegation release clause in his contract, which would make any potential exit harder for both the player and suitor.

But there is an acceptance that Southampton would not stand in his way if he does want to go, because he has been so loyal to the club down the years.

Ward-Prowse has been such a strong performer at Premier League level for a number of years now, and has been described as ‘unbelievable‘.

Signing a Premier League captain generally cost a fortune unless he has a dwindling contract, so a rare opportunity could come up in the summer.

He would hardly be short on suitors and Ward-Prowse has the quality to play European football in truth, rather than being embroiled in relegation battles like he is right now.