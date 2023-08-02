Club expected 28-year-old to join Spurs this summer; but they’re now in advanced talks with Saudi side

Clement Lenglet may not be returning to Tottenham Hotspur after all, with Barcelona in advanced talks with Al-Nassr about a potential deal for the defender.

That is according to a report from Mundo Deportivo, which notes that the Frenchman is still yet to agree to moving to the Saudi Pro League having hoped to stay in Europe next season.

Clement Lenglet leaving Barcelona has been on the cards for some time. The Catalan giants were happy to loan the 28-year-old to Spurs last season. And there had been plenty of speculation that he could return to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In fact, Mundo Deportivo suggested in early July that Lenglet was expected to join Tottenham within the next two weeks with the two clubs in talks over a fee.

However, it now seems that Lenglet is set to follow the raft of players who have moved to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Mundo Deportivo reports that Al-Nassr are closing in on an agreement with Barca for Lenglet. The fee will be low, but Xavi’s side just want to move him off the books.

It is noted that Lenglet is yet to give the green light to a move. So perhaps a deal could yet fall through.

Lenglet was never going to be a signing which captured the imagination of Tottenham fans this summer. He was a decent performer during his time in North London. But he did not stand out in a pretty average Spurs side last season.

90min claims that Tottenham are stepping up their interest in Micky van de Ven. So it would seem that Ange Postecoglou will not be left empty-handed.

And in truth, it is hard to imagine too many Spurs fans would rather see Lenglet return than the Dutchman join.