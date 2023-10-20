Club could sell £26m player now, just one year after signing him from Tottenham

It has only been a year since Steven Bergwijn left Tottenham Hotspur for Ajax, and it looks like he could already be sold.

The Dutchman came to Spurs with a lot of hype, but he just didn’t deliver on a consistent basis. After a difficult time in North London, he was sold to Ajax for £26.4 million last year (Sky Sports).

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Ajax could sell Steven Bergwijn just a year after signing him from Tottenham

Tottenham signed Steven Bergwin from PSV when Jose Mourinho was still at the club.

The Dutchman announced himself in style, scoring on his debut after coming off the bench against Manchester City to help Spurs beat Pep Guardiola’s side.

Everyone expected Bergwijn to be a star at Tottenham after that, but the forward managed just seven more goals in over 80 appearances for the club.

Bergwijn left Tottenham and joined Ajax last year, and he had a fantastic campaign, scoring 16 goals and providing six assists in all competitions.

This season, however, Ajax are in a mess. The Dutch giants are currently 16th in the table after winning just one league game since the start of the campaign.

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

Alex Kroes has been announced as the new general manager and chairman of Ajax’s board, and he will begin his work in March next year. Dutch journalist Valentijn Driessen believes he will get rid of a number of players, potentially including Bergwijn.

He said on Vandaag Inside: “Ajax is open to outgoing transfers in the next transfer window and hopes to be able to transfer some players to the Middle East.

“The important thing is that he (new general manager Alex Kroes) is going to release a number of players, because there is so much rubbish going on there. For example, Bergwijn, who was already in the interest of Saudi clubs in the summer. So, if you get €40 million (£35m) for that…”

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Tottenham almost made their money back on Bergwijn

Daniel Levy often comes under a lot of stick at Tottenham, and most of the criticism is justified.

However, the Spurs chairman deserves immense credit for managing to recoup nearly all the money that he paid to sign Bergwijn back in 2020 – £26.7 million, just £300,000 more than what Ajax paid for him last year (Standard).

Not many clubs in the world are capable of avoiding a loss on an attacker who scores just eight goals in over 80 appearances. Levy, somehow, managed to do that, and that’s excellent business.

Ajax may well make a profit on Bergwijn again now if they decide to sell him to a Saudi Arabian club. We won’t be surprised at all if Levy has inserted a deal that would see Spurs make a percentage of that sale.