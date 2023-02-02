Club chief reacts to Tottenham's treatment of Giovani Lo Celso











Real Betis club chief Ramon Alarcon has now said that he can’t believe Tottenham Hotspur didn’t have more patience with Giovani Lo Celso.

Alarcon was speaking to The Athletic, as the Premier League went mad in the January transfer window.

English sides outspent their European counterparts by quite some distance in January.

It’s a trend that been going on for some time, but reached a whole new level in the last month.

Chelsea were the pick of the bunch, breaking the English transfer record and bringing in eight new players.

Tottenham also acted, bringing in Arnaut Danjuma on loan and Pedro Porro from Sporting CP.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Danjuma has since shared how Giovani Lo Celso reacted when he told him he was going to Spurs.

Alarcon has now shared his disbelief at how Lo Celso was treated at Tottenham.

He could still return to the club in the summer when his loan deal ends, but that looks unlikely.

Alarcon wishes Tottenham had patience with Lo Celso

The Real Betis chief spoke to The Athletic about Lo Celso, and was full of praise for the Argentinian.

“Lo Celso is an amazing player with great physical and technical qualities and he would have been in Argentina’s World Cup-winning squad if he hadn’t been injured,” Alarcon said.

“But sometimes clubs sign a very good young player and they don’t have the patience to develop him.

“At the same time as Lo Celso joined Tottenham, we signed a player, Borja Iglesias, from Espanyol.

“The first 18 months he didn’t perform at a good level and people were asking, ‘Why? Why?’

Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

“But then he started to adapt and now he’s one of our best players.

“In England they are buying all these young talents, but it’s going to take time and patience for them to adapt to a different culture and a different football.

“So, they are investing so much money in potential, but a lot of the clubs are expecting and needing results immediately. I find that difficult.”

Lo Celso’s Spurs career hasn’t gone to plan

Lo Celso originally signed for Tottenham from Alarcon’s Real Betis in 2020, after spending a year on loan in north London.

Eighteen months later, Lo Celso was being shipped out on loan, and he’s spent more than a year with Villarreal now.

SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN – OCTOBER 09: Giovani Lo Celso of Villarreal CF reacts during the LaLiga Santander match between Real Sociedad and Villarreal CF at Reale Arena on October 09, 2022 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Tottenham do lack a creative, central player in the squad right now.

They’ve been linked with the likes of James Maddison to fill that role with Lo Celso still at the club.

His time at Spurs appears to be over, but injuries have scuppered this season after impressing during his first six months at Villarreal.

