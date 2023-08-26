Club are now ready to sell their ‘enormous’ midfielder to Liverpool – journalist

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move to sign Ryan Gravenberch this summer, and Bayern Munich are now suddenly open to selling him.

That’s according to Christian Falk, who claimed in the Daily Briefing that the German champions, who weren’t willing to let go of the Dutch midfielder, have now changed their stance.

Liverpool are very keen.

Liverpool have long been linked with a move to sign Ryan Gravenberch, but Bayern Munich have just not entertained the thought of selling him.

The German giants signed the talented Dutch midfielder from Ajax last year. He came in with a lot of hype but wasn’t even given 1,000 minutes of game time in all competitions last season.

Gravenberch is desperate to play regularly and is open to a move elsewhere to get his wish. Bayern had been stopping him, but Falk now says they’re ready to let him go.

He said: “I know for sure that Jurgen Klopp is very, very interested in Ryan Gravenberch, and now the situation has changed.

“Gravenberch has permission from Thomas Tuchel to leave Bayern Munich because Tuchel’s idea is that, if they sell him (and Liverpool have signalled that they could pay £20m), Tuchel would get funds perhaps to fund a new No.6. The board had said no to his request, but if there’s money coming in from the potential sale of Gravenberch, he could try to get a holding midfielder for the squad.

“I think Gravenberch is open to both clubs, Liverpool and Manchester United. He’s very interested in the Premier League. He will choose the club that shows him he’ll get playing time.

“I think Klopp is a very good guy to pursue people, so, at the moment, I would see Liverpool being at the front in this race. For Gravenberch, he wouldn’t necessarily mind which club it is. He wants to leave.”

TBR View:

This is great news for Liverpool.

The biggest stumbling block for the Reds in their pursuit of Gravenberch has been Bayern Munich’s reluctance to let him go.

Now, if Falk is to be believed, they’re ready to sell him, and all that’s left for Liverpool to do is beat Manchester United to his signature.

That, however, will not be easy as Erik ten Hag knows Gravenberch very well and has even publicly raved about his ‘enormous passing accuracy‘ in the past.