Newcastle United have a big summer ahead of them as they look to strengthen their ranks.

The Magpies are reportedly looking to bring in more midfielders, as they’re light in the middle of the park.

Journalist Ignazio Genuardi has now provided an update involving Newcastle and Manu Kone.

Photo by Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach via Getty Images

The Magpies have been linked with the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder over the past few months.

Genuardi, taking to Twitter – via Sport Witness – spoke about Kone amid links with several Premier League sides.

He reported that Newcastle, Liverpool and Chelsea are all in pursuit of the 22-year-old.

Kone apparently ‘arouses the interest’ from Newcastle and is a ‘very popular’ target for the St James’ Park side.

The Magpies are reportedly looking to sign two more midfielders for Eddie Howe’s squad.

‘Imposing’

Kone is a top talent who, at just 22 years of age, has a high ceiling and plenty of years ahead of him.

He has made 60 appearances for Gladbach, 30 of which came last season, and also plays for France’s Under-21s.

Bild’s Tobi Altschaffl recently claimed that Kone’s value is at around £30million to £40million.

Get German News Football recently said the young midfielder ‘will become one of Europe’s best’.

Meanwhile, scouting website Breaking the Lines wrote a comprehensive report on Kone last year, in which they sung his praises.

‘Kone has been one of the most impressive players in the Bundesliga this season,’ they wrote. ‘Showcasing his versatility, athleticism, and technical ability.

‘Standing at 6’1”, Kone is an imposing figure in midfield, but he also possesses great speed and agility.

‘This allows him to cover a lot of ground on the pitch and make an impact both defensively and offensively.

‘In addition, Kone is a very good passer of the ball and has an excellent work ethic.”

Photo by Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach via Getty Images

Kone is certainly a great shout for Newcastle.

However, with his contract running until 2025 (with a year’s open), Gladbach’s hand will be strong in negotiations.