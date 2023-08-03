Club are now holding fresh talks about signing ‘fantastic’ £30m Arsenal star who impressed vs Monaco

Juventus have now held fresh talks over a potential move for Thomas Partey, with the Arsenal midfielder seen as an alternative to Franck Kessie.

That is according to a report from Gianluca Di Marzio, which notes that the Old Lady could make a move for the Ghanaian if another player leaves Turin this summer.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

It has appeared more recently that Thomas Partey is growing increasingly likely to stay at Arsenal. There had been speculation that the 30-year-old may leave as Mikel Arteta continues to overhaul some of his ranks. The Sun reported that Arsenal would consider bids of £30 million for Partey.

Juventus hold fresh talks about signing Partey

However, Partey has impressed in pre-season, arguably outshining Declan Rice in their clash with Monaco on Wednesday.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Nevertheless, it would appear that he could yet get the chance to move on before the deadline passes. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus have held fresh discussions regarding a possible move for Partey.

It comes with Franck Kessie seemingly now destined to move to Saudi Arabia from Barcelona. But the report notes that Juve will also have to move a player on before they can bring Partey in.

Much may depend on where Partey wants to be playing next season. You get the impression that Arteta would be happy for him to stay as Arsenal prepare for their Champions League return in the coming campaign.

But Arsenal have spent a huge sum this summer. And if they have further targets, they may perhaps want to consider any significant bids which arrive in the coming weeks.

Losing Partey would be a setback. At his best, he is a ‘fantastic‘ player. But if he wants to go and Juve make a tempting offer, the Gunners may feel that they have food for thought.