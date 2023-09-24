Clive Allen says he’d love £30m Arsenal player to start against Tottenham today

Clive Allen has suggested that he would love Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to start against Tottenham Hotspur today.

Allen was speaking on TalkSPORT (24/9 8:43am) ahead of the North London derby at the Emirates today.

Both managers will be carefully thinking about how to set up their teams today.

Ange Postecoglou has shown this season that he’s not willing to change the way he wants to play against any opposition.

So far, it’s a tactic that’s worked very well with only Brentford taking points off them in the league this season.

Mikel Arteta has shown at Arsenal that he’s much more willing to tinker this year.

Gabriel Magalhaes started every league game last season but began this campaign on the bench.

New signing Kai Havertz has started in several different roles after his move from Chelsea but hasn’t hit the ground running.

However, the headline change has been in goal with David Raya coming into the side, keeping back-to-back clean sheets.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Clive Allen has now said that he hopes Aaron Ramsdale is given the nod against Tottenham today.

He’s worried about how well the Spanish international has started at Arsenal after making his debut against Everton last weekend.

Allen hopes Ramsdale starts vs Tottenham

Asked about the goalkeeping situation at Arsenal, Allen said: “I think Mikel Arteta has made that decision, [David] Raya for me playing last week and in the Champions League I think indicates that he’s the goalkeeper that fits the way he wants to play.

“So with my Tottenham hat on I’d like [Aaron] Ramsdale to start today because although he would be wanting to obviously prove something, I think that he would be under immense pressure should he be selected.

“I’d be very surprised if Raya doesn’t start, he’s an outstanding goalkeeper but he’s also a player.

“He can play with his feet and that is one of the reasons that maybe just puts him ahead of Ramsdale.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The £30m England international would have had aspirations of being Gareth Southgate’s number one going into the European Championships next summer.

Instead, he’s now fighting for his place at club level which is not how he would have expected this season to go.

Many Tottenham fans will agree with Allen that they’d like to see Ramsdale given the nod today.

He’ll be under intense pressure if he does, particularly from himself knowing what he’s got to prove.