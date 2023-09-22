Aaron Ramsdale has suffered two relegations from the Premier League so far in his career, but this week may well be the toughest of his professional life so far.

Indeed, the England goalkeeper has been unceremoniously dumped from the Arsenal team for seemingly no apparent reason, and he even missed the Gunners’ first game back in the Champions League, despite working so hard to help the north London club finish in the top four last season.

Ramsdale has put in all of the work to get Arsenal where they are now, and he’s seemingly getting no reward.

Speaking on the Handbrake Off Podcast, former Arsenal player, Adrian Clarke, has given his verdict on how Ramsdale may be feeling in this situation, and he reckons the ‘phenomenal’ goalkeeper could be both upset and angry at the moment.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Ramsdale won’t be happy

Clarke shared his verdict on the goalkeeper.

“Make no mistake, Aaron will be upset, he will be upset, he won’t be happy. But what choice do you have? You either sulk about it or use it as fuel to get better. That’s the only choice he has. He might be angry today or this week, but as long as that doesn’t stay with him and he parks that and works doubly hard to improve, that’s all he can do,” Clarke said.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Get himself together

Ramsdale may well be angry and upset on the inside, but, as Clarke says, there is absolutely no use in sulking.

The best thing Ramsdale can do right now is get himself together and train harder than ever before in a quest to regain his place as Arsenal’s number one.

Ramsdale’s emotions are valid, but he can’t let his heart rule his head here. He needs to get himself in check and get to work.