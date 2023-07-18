Clive Allen has given his verdict on Alfie Devine’s second-half performance for Tottenham Hotspur against West Ham United.

Allen was covering the match on SPURSPLAY as Tottenham fell to a 3-2 defeat to their London rivals in Perth.

It was the first match of the Ange Postecoglou era but already there were positives to take.

First and foremost, Tottenham looked like they wanted to play exciting, fast-flowing, attacking football.

Considering what Spurs fans had to sit through under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, that will be very encouraging.

Tottenham created plenty of chances in the first half but were two goals behind at the break.

Sergio Reguilon started at left-back and played an interesting role in the team, but ultimately was at fault for the first goal.

Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images

Postecoglou made 11 changes at half-time as he looked to assess as many players as possible.

Pundit Clive Allen has given his verdict on Alfie Devine as he was involved in Tottenham’s comeback before Gianluca Scamacca scored the winner.

The 18-year-old is one of the club’s best young players and has already impressed as an England youth international.

Allen gives verdict on Tottenham youngster Devine

Speaking about the teenage midfielder, Allen said: “You can see that Alfie Devine is capable.

“He’s come into a difficult situation, a first-team game 2-0 down against Premier League opposition and you can see that he wasn’t out of place.

“I think that bodes well for the manager dipping into the academy. No fear!”

As Tottenham move from two players in midfield to three, Devine might have a chance of featuring for the first team this season.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

He’s the most likely alternative to James Maddison in the squad unless Giovani Lo Celso sticks around, although he’s heavily linked with an exit.

Allen has a lot of faith in Devine making the step up at Tottenham, but patience may be the key to his development.

A loan spell away from the club might be the best option to finally get some regular senior minutes under his belt.