Club now just £8.5m away from signing ‘incredible’ Tottenham player

Napoli are reportedly pushing to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso this summer, but they are £8.5 million off Spurs’ asking price.

That’s according to TuttoMercatoWeb, with the Italian outlet claiming that Spurs wants around £21.5 million to sell the Argentine this summer.

Lo Celso is facing an uncertain future at Tottenham after returning from a season-long loan spell at Villarreal.

The 27-year-old impressed in La Liga once again last season, netting twice and providing three assists in 22 appearances.

He was frozen out by Antonio Conte back in January last year and despite being named in Ange Postecoglou’s pre-season tour squad, he could be on the move this summer.

Napoli in talks for Lo Celso

TMW reports that Napoli are continuing to ‘insist’ on signing Lo Celso from Spurs this summer.

The two clubs remain locked in negotiations, with Tottenham asking for around €25 million (£21.5 million) for the midfielder.

Yet, Napoli are currently falling short of Spurs’ valuation by around £8.5 million.

Lo Celso will get the opportunity to impress Postecoglou during pre-season and seems like a good fit for the Aussie’s system.

But the ‘incredible’ midfielder has struggled to find his feet at Spurs after joining from Real Betis back in 2019. He impressed under Jose Mourinho initially but was quickly forced out the door by Conte.

Of course, Spurs will face the task of trimming a bloated squad over the coming weeks after naming a 31-man squad for their pre-season tour of Asia.

Given Lo Celso’s performances in the Premier League so far, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him head out the door.