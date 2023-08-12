Harry Kane has left Tottenham, and Spurs fans across the country are devastated to say the least.

Kane was undoubtedly Spurs’ best player and arguably their greatest legend. The disappointment across north London is there for all to see.

It really does feel like Spurs are in a period of mourning at the moment, and while the fans are gutted about this news, you have to imagine that the Spurs squad will be disappointed too.

Indeed, Tottenham’s chances of succeeding this season have just taken a massive hit, and you have to imagine that many of their players are reeling.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Football Podcast, Jamie Redknapp stated that he thinks James Maddison is one player who will be disappointed by the departure of Kane.

Maddison will be gutted

Redknapp gave his verdict on the £45m midfielder.

“I’m a big fan of James Maddison as a signing. I think he deserves a special mention. I think he’s going to be a great signing for them. He has the ability, he has that confidence and in the nicest possible way arrogance, but he’ll be disappointed if Harry Kane goes as well,” Redknapp said.

Bound to be gutted

Redknapp reckons that Maddison will be gutted about Kane’s departure, and, in all honesty, we can see where he’s coming from.

Maddison spoke about how much he was looking forward to playing with Kane almost as soon as he signed, but now, he’s never going to get that chance.

Maddison has joined Spurs to be successful, but Tottenham have a much lower chance of winning any major trophies without Kane in their team.

The former Leicester midfielder won’t necessarily be regretting joining Spurs, but we’re sure he’d rather be playing alongside Kane going into next season.