Pundit Clinton Morrison has suggested that West Ham United defender Nayef Aguerd wasn’t brave enough against Manchester City yesterday.

Morrison was covering the match on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday as the Hammers finally fell to a defeat.

David Moyes’s side went into yesterday’s match at the London Stadium full of confidence.

After their struggles last season in the Premier League, wins against Brighton and Chelsea already this season have been greeted with plenty of excitement.

The Hammers have made plenty of very good signings this summer after losing Declan Rice.

James Ward-Prowse continues to earn the adulation of his new fans with another goal, converting Vladimir Coufal’s cross.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Their goal was against the run of play, but West Ham couldn’t have doubled their lead yesterday.

Nayef Aguerd had a chance from a set piece but the West Ham defender wasn’t brave enough in the air.

Although it may not have made a difference to the final result, against teams like Manchester City you have to take every opportunity presented to you.

West Ham star Aguerd not brave enough vs Man City

Speaking about the Moroccan defender, Morrison said: “West Ham have got a good shape, they’re [Manchester City] are getting really frustrated.

“West Ham should be 1-0 up to be fair from a set piece, it was [Jarrod] Bowen who whipped a great ball in.

“And [Tomas] Soucek has flicked it on at the near post and [Nayef] Aguerd, he weren’t brave enough at the back post.

“It hit his shoulder and went wide. It was a great opportunity for West Ham and you thought he’d be a bit more brave.”

Aguerd was linked with a potential exit from West Ham this summer, but the club had no interest in letting him go.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The 27-year-old is a key part of David Moyes’s team despite the signing of Konstantinos Mavropanos in the summer.

Aguerd may regret not being more brave in what turned out to be one of West Ham’s best chances to score yesterday.

He’s already got a Premier League goal to his name this season and should have potentially added another to his tally.