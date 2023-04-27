Clement Lenglet makes claim about Cristian Stellini in training after he leaves Tottenham











Clement Lenglet has now shared what Cristian Stellini was doing in Tottenham Hotspur training before being sacked.

Lenglet was being interviewed on TalkSPORT (27/4 7:53am) ahead of Tottenham’s next league game.

Spurs face their first match of the campaign without Cristian Stellini on the side lines.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Whether he was Antonio Conte’s right-hand man or put in charge himself, the Italian was a constant in the dugout at Spurs throughout the campaign.

However, he was let go by Daniel Levy after their disastrous 6-1 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday.

Ryan Mason was handed the reins until the end of the season, as Spurs still deliberate on who should take over permanently.

The young coach has plenty of support from within the playing squad regarding his coaching capabilities.

However, Clement Lenglet was very positive when asked about Stellini, and particularly his passion in training.

Unfortunately, whatever they worked on in the build-up to the Newcastle game clearly didn’t work.

Asked how he felt about the interim coach’s time in charge, Lenglet said: “It was not easy for him to take that responsibility.

“He did his best every day, he was working hard, he fights with us to push to reach points possible.

“Of course, if we are here in the fifth position it’s also because he did a great job, and now we have to also recognise the good things he did, because he did a lot of good things and we have to work for him also.”

Lenglet clearly still has a lot of respect for Stellini and his training methods, even if it didn’t work out for him as interim manager.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Given how toxic the club became under Antonio Conte, it was hard to separate the two coaches even after his predecessor had been sacked.

Although Mason was also part of his coaching staff, he was at the club long before Conte arrived.

During his brief time in charge previously, Mason’s tactics have more closely mirrored Mauricio Pochettino’s.

Whether he’s had enough time to make any real changes ahead of their match against Manchester United tonight is yet to be seen.

