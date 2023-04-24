How Tottenham’s players feel about the possibility of Ryan Mason taking over from Cristian Stellini











Ryan Mason reportedly has significant support amongst the Tottenham Hotspur players should he take over from Cristian Stellini this week.

Spurs fell to an embarrassing 6-1 defeat at Newcastle United yesterday after they shipped five goals inside the opening 21 minutes of the game.

Stellini has only been in charge for a total of four games since Antonio Conte’s departure last month and he’s managed just one win during that period.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

The recent slump has left Tottenham six points off the pace in the race for a top-four finish, having played less games than both Newcastle and Manchester United.

Now, Spurs are discussing the Italian’s future and Ryan Mason is the leading candidate to take over for the rest of the campaign.

And it seems that Mason already has the required support from within the Tottenham dressing room should he take over from Stellini.

Tottenham squad support Mason appointment

The Daily Mail reports that Mason has ‘significant support’ of Tottenham’s players to take the reins until the season ends.

Of course, Mason already has some experience of managing Spurs as he took over for the final seven games of the 2020/21 campaign.

The 31-year-old took over from Jose Mourinho and even led the team out for a League Cup final against Manchester City.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Stellini’s appointment just clearly hasn’t worked out and it’s been much of the same from Spurs under Conte’s former assistant, possibly even worse.

While many Spurs fans will be desperate for the club to bring in a permanent manager should Stellini depart, it seems unlikely at this moment in time.

It would be a surprise if any top manager was willing to take the job at this stage of the season, especially off the back of yesterday’s display.

Mason seems like a sensible choice until the end of the campaign, but you can’t help but feel that Tottenham missed the boat by not bringing in a permanent manager straight after Conte’s departure.

