Clarence Seedorf says Liverpool have a youngster who can become a star soon

Dutch football legend Clarence Seedorf has delivered his verdict on Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

The young Netherlands international joined the Reds from Bayern Munich on transfer deadline day. The 21-year-old has massive potential, and early signs have been really positive.

Here’s what Seedorf said about him.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Clarence Seedorf praises Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch

Clarence Seedorf is one of the greatest midfielders to ever play the game.

The legendary Dutchman won a staggering 20 trophies during his time as a player, including five Champions League titles – two each with Milan and Real Madrid and one with Ajax.

If anybody knows anything about being a great midfielder, it’s Seedorf, and he has now delivered his verdict on Liverpool youngster Ryan Gravenberch.

When a fan compared the Liverpool man to Seedorf, the Dutch icon told Futbin: “Hey, as I said before, everybody is unique.

“Ryan started early, he is the one who broke my record at Ajax as the youngest player to make his debut with Ajax. That comes with great responsibility, of course.

“He’s on the way. I believe in him. I think he can make a great career, Just let him do his part. Everybody has their own destiny.”

TBR View:

Ryan Gravenberch is a phenomenal talent, and Liverpool did the right thing signing him.

The Dutchman is a brilliant player. He can play anywhere across the midfield, is great on the ball, very good off it, and he has started his Liverpool career in an impressive fashion.

Still only 21, the youngster has all the time in the world to improve, and we really think he’s going to be a star at Liverpool in the coming years.

Whether he’ll reach Seedorf’s level, however, remains to be seen.