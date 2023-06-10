‘I could have joined Arsenal’: Four-time Champions League winner says he nearly signed for the Gunners

There have been some huge players who have ‘nearly’ signed for Arsenal over the years.

The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Luis Suarez and Thomas Lemar all have stories about how they nearly ended up at the Emirates, and now, another true footballing legend has shared how he nearly ended up in north London.

Indeed, speaking on the Pitchside Podcast, Clarence Seedorf has been speaking about how he almost came to the Premier League at one point in his career, stating that Arsenal were in for him twice after leaving Sampdoria and Real Madrid.

Photo by liewig christian/Corbis via Getty Images

Seedorf nearly joined Arsenal

The four-time Champions League winner spoke about how he almost ended up at Arsenal.

“They came three times for me, once was after my Sampdoria experience when I went to Real Madrid, I could have joined Arsenal or Manchester United, and then after Real Madrid I went to Inter and then the same clubs came in again, but I had the chance to play with Ronaldo and Vieri. When Ancelotti was at Chelsea too, he tried to bring me in,” Seedorf said.

Imagine that midfield

Sadly, we never got to see Clarence Seedorf’s talents grace the Premier League, but could you imagine Arsenal’s midfield if they did indeed end up signing the Dutchman?

Seedorf and Patrick Vieira would potentially combine to make the best midfield duo the Premier League has ever seen.

These two players could literally do it all, and it’s hard to imagine that any duo from that era being able to compete with Seedorf and Vieira.

Who knows how many titles Arsenal would’ve won if they had Seedorf in their team, and as a serial Champions League winner, perhaps he would’ve taken the Gunners to the European promised land as well.

Photo credit should read FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images