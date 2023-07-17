Inter Milan have emerged as “genuine players” for Arsenal’s 22-year-old striker Folarin Balogun.

That’s according to journalist Ryan Taylor, who said talks have taken place with more concrete discussions planned in the coming weeks.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Sharing his update on Twitter, Taylor said: “Arsenal want upwards of £40m, his prospects will become clearer during the USA tour.”

“AC Milan & Marseille have also enquired but price considered excessive.”

This interest follows Balogun’s excellent loan spell in Ligue 1 with Reims last season.

The US international scored 21 goals in his 37 appearances and was only topped by the likes of Jonathan David (24 goals), Alexandre Lacazette (27 goals) and Kylian Mbappé (29 goals).

Balogun has long been linked with a move to the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig to fill the void left by Chelsea signing 25-year-old Christopher Nkunku.

But it now appears the striker will be Inter Milan’s main target with the Italian side pulling out of a deal to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the club.

Balogun could still stay at Arsenal despite Inter interest

Balogun has returned to pre-season training with Arsenal and is now heading on their US tour having made minutes against FC Nürnberg in Germany this week.

Arsenal journalist Charles Watts previously provided an update explaining Balogun could still have a future at the Emirates if he impresses on these trips.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Watts, speaking about Balogun’s future in his podcast, said the striker could give Arteta a tough decision to make if he excels in the scheduled friendlies against the likes of Manchester United, Barcelona and Monaco.

Watts explained Balogun has made it clear to Arsenal he does not want to consider a loan move and wants regular playing time if staying at the club.

The striker has previously been linked with a move to Chelsea, but Arsenal fans will surely hope their young star will leave the Premier League if he is to depart this summer.

And with Arsenal seemingly having no plans to part with either Gabriel Jesus or Eddie Nketiah, it does seem tough for the US striker to get chances this year.