‘Early next week’: Romano says ‘frightening’ Arsenal player could be sold soon

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is now the main target for Inter Milan after the pulled out of a deal to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the club.

The Italians had been hoping to bring Lukaku in but are said to be miffed by the Belgian’s decision to start talks with Juventus. With that, Inter have called off negotiations for the big striker.

Photo by Candice Ward/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Instead, they are now focussing on Arsenal’s Balogun. Reports over the weekend have suggested Balogun is now the number one priority for Inter as they search for a new number nine.

And backing up those reports on Twitter this morning, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Inter will be asking Arsenal about the conditions of any deal this coming week.

Arsenal are looking for a big fee if they do sell Balogun, with some suggesting as much as £50m could be the ask.

Balogun himself is wanting first-team football this season and knows that his position in the Arsenal ranks means regular starts and minutes are unlikely.

Tipped to be ‘frightening‘ player with the talent he has, Balogun lit up Ligue 1 last season with a blitz of goals.

Mikel Arteta has said that, for now, Balogun will remain an Arsenal player. But if Inter do come in with a big bid, then the Gunners could sell.

Big decision to be made

There will be some fans and pundits who suggest that Balogun should actually be ahead of Eddie Nketiah in the Arsenal pecking order.

The issue really is that Nketiah seems happy to play second fiddle and do his job for the team when required. Balogun, though, seems to want to be front and centre and be the main man somewhere.

A move to Inter would be a big one for him. It’s a huge club with big pressures. And if Arsenal get £40-50m, then it’s happy days for everoyne really.