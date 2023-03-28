Chris Sutton tells radio station to ‘edit’ out what he said about Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou last night











Chris Sutton suggested Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou as a possible candidate for the Tottenham job on BBC Radio 5 Live last night, then told the radio station to ‘edit that bit out’.

Celtic are dominating Scottish football under Postecoglou as they have already picked up three trophies since his arrival back in 2021.

The Bhoys are well on their way to a domestic treble after beating Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final. Postecoglou’s side sit nine points clear at the top of the table, with a Scottish Cup semi-final clash against their Glasgow rivals just around the corner.

It’s no surprise that their boss has been linked with Premier League jobs during his spell at Parkhead.

Leeds United were said to be interested in the Australian after sacking Jesse Marsch and it seems that he is on Tottenham’s list of potential candidates to replace Antonio Conte.

And Sutton, a former Celtic man himself, questioned if the Hoops boss was being considered by the north London club last night.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Sutton suggests Postecoglou for Tottenham job

Speaking on The Monday Night Club, Sutton was discussing who could be in line to land the Tottenham job this summer.

The former Bhoy suggested Postecoglou as a candidate, before quickly requesting that the radio station should edit his comments out of the show.

“Ange Postecoglou, is he not on the list?,” he said. “We’ll need to edit that bit out, so Celtic fans don’t hear me say that.”

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The Telegraph reported earlier this month that Spurs will consider Postecoglou.

While Celtic fans won’t thank Sutton for putting Postecoglou’s name forward, it seems that the Australian boss was already on Tottenham’s list of potential managerial targets.

He certainly fits the bill for Spurs as a coach who plays an exciting brand of football while getting the best out of the players he has at his disposal.

Yet, Spurs seem to be prioritising a move for Julian Nagelsmann after the German was sacked by Bayern Munich last week, which will certainly please the Celtic faithful.

