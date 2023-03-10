Chris Sutton tears into £165,000-a-week Tottenham player











Chris Sutton has slammed Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero following his needless red card against AC Milan on Wednesday.

Spurs crashed out of the Champions League after a dismal display at home. They went into the game trailing a goal, but they showed very little fight to overturn that deficit.

That was bad enough, but things got worse after Romero, who was already on a yellow card, put the team in more jeopardy by getting himself sent off.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Chris Sutton slams Tottenham defender Cristian Romero

Romero has come under immense criticism over the last 36 hours.

The Argentine has often been hailed as Spurs’ best defender, but his recklessness has cost Tottenham on more than one occasion this season.

Spurs fans and pundit Jamie O’Hara was furious with Romero after the game on Wednesday. He even branded the World Cup winner as a ‘liability‘ to this Tottenham side.

Now, Sutton has had a go at Romero.

He wrote on BBC Sport: “I am absolutely sick of Tottenham’s inconsistency – the latest example of which came in their draw with AC Milan on Wednesday that saw them knocked out of Europe.

“Spurs defender Cristian Romero was an idiot to get himself sent off with a needless wild tackle – where is your discipline and team ethic when you need it? – but it was a dismal night for them all round.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Tottenham needed all the help they could get against Milan, but Romero let everybody down with his moment of madness.

The £165,000-a-week Argentine has the potential to become a fantastic defender, but his recklessness and inability to control himself at times could end up being the factors that stop him from reaching his potential.

Conte or whoever ends up replacing him has to work with Romero to get this out of his game. If that can be done, he will easily become one of the best centre-halves in the country.

Tottenham take on Nottingham Forest next in what is a crucial game for both sides. Romero is expected to start, and he’ll be keen to redeem himself.

Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images

