Chris Sutton stunned over what position £23m Tottenham player was put in on Sunday











Chris Sutton has now said he was very surprised to see Lucas Moura playing as a wing-back for Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Sutton was speaking about Tottenham’s 4-3 defeat to Liverpool on the Monday Night Club.

It was a rollercoaster of a match as Spurs once again suffered from a sluggish start.

However, Tottenham showed remarkable resilience to come back from three goals down.

Richarlison’s 93rd-minute equaliser appeared to earn Ryan Mason’s side a point at Anfield.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

However, Diogo Jota broke Tottenham hearts just as they started to once again have faith in their side.

Lucas Moura won’t want to watch back his mistake at the back again, but Sutton has questioned why the Tottenham man was there in there in the first place.

Ryan Mason brought the £23m Brazilian on to try and help Spurs grab a late goal.

Once they’d done so, he was shifted into a makeshift wing-back position.

It’s a role he’s played before, but his lack of minutes and match sharpness shone through in that one disastrous moment.

Sutton questions Tottenham star Moura

Reviewing one of the best Premier League games of the season, Sutton said: “A crazy end to the game, wasn’t it? Spurs being let back into the game by Liverpool.

“I mean what is going with Tottenham at the start of games I do not know.

“You couldn’t make it up, Lucas Moura what was he doing in like a right wing-back role?

“A lovely assist, good finish from [Diogo] Jota and then Jurgen Klopp losing the plot.”

Lucas Moura’s time at Tottenham could come to an end this summer, having nearly left the club in January.

Despite the mistake Sutton highlights, Moura has been a valuable player during his time at Tottenham, and will never be forgotten for his hat-trick against Ajax.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

However, injuries have played a huge role in his lack of action this season.

The arrival of Arnaut Danjuma has pushed him down the pecking order even further.

Sutton like many Tottenham fans will be left wondering why Moura made the decision he did at that crucial moment.

Unfortunately, with Pedro Porro off the pitch, he had little choice but to fill in at the back.

It’s something Mason could never have anticipated, but a decision he won’t forget in a hurry.

