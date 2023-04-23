Chris Sutton seriously impressed with Jordan Pickford during Everton draw yesterday











Chris Sutton was impressed with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after his clean sheet against Crystal Palace yesterday.

Sutton was covering the Toffees clash with Crystal Palace on BT Sport Score yesterday.

It was a huge game for Sean Dyche’s side, who started the day just outside the relegation zone.

They would have been pleased to see Fulham doing them a favour against Leeds United after Marco Silva’s side defeated them last weekend.

However, they couldn’t find a way to take home all three points from a resurgent Crystal Palace side.

Instead, their task was made much more difficult just before full-time when Mason Holgate was sent off.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Palace had 12 shots to Everton’s 10, but only two were on target.

Jordan Pickford managed to keep both of their efforts out of the Everton goal, and Sutton was impressed with the England international.

The 29-year-old’s form is going to be essential to staying in the Premier League.

He’s not let his side down yet, and will be hoping he has a few more clean sheets in him before the campaign comes to an end.

Sutton impressed with Everton star Pickford

Eberechi Eze had a good effort stopped by Pickford, and Sutton said: “Pickford just made a really smart save, the game has opened up, and this is getting nervy for Everton now because of what’s at stake.

“They’re sort of hanging on in there at the moment, [Eberechi] Eze scored a couple of really good goals against Southampton last week.

“He picks up pockets of space really well, Ayew down the left-hand side feeds it back to him on the edge of the 18-yard box, bends a shot, and Pickford gets there and makes a smart save.”

Pickford has been linked with a move to Tottenham recently, and Spurs may be hoping the Toffees end up going down.

Before he can think about his future, Pickford has a relegation battle to play a huge part in.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

He signed a new deal in February, and that dismissed some of the speculation around where he’ll be playing next season.

However, it’s hard to see England’s number one playing his football in the Championship next season.

Sutton’s comments on Pickford’s shot stopping will only give the Everton star more confidence going forward.

Show all