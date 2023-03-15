Chris Sutton says Alisson Becker needs to have the game of his life for Liverpool tonight











Chris Sutton has now said that Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker will have to have the game of his life tonight.

Sutton was previewing this evening’s Champions League ties on the Football Daily podcast.

Liverpool face a huge uphill battle to qualify for the quarter-finals this evening against Real Madrid.

The Spanish champions won the first-leg 5-2 at Anfield, and will be confident taking a three-goal advantage to the Bernabeu.

It’s a deficit that Liverpool have famously overturned against a Spanish giant before.

The heroics of Divock Origi won’t be forgotten for a long time at Anfield after he sealed their incredible comeback against Barcelona.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – MAY 07: Liverpool’s Divock Origi scores the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final second leg match between Liverpool and Barcelona at Anfield on May 7, 2019 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Rich Linley – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Liverpool are going to need a similar hero tonight, and Chris Sutton believes it might have to be Alisson.

The Brazilian goalkeeper has been one of the few consistent performers in an up-and-down Liverpool side this season.

He would have been very unhappy with the second goal he conceded to Vinicius Jr. in the first leg.

The £150,000-a-week shot stopper has the perfect opportunity to make amends tonight.

Sutton singles out Alisson to put in big performance for Liverpool

Speaking on the Football Daily Podcast about Liverpool’s chances tonight, Sutton said: “It’s highly unlikely but we know that Liverpool have talented players.

“We know they have periods in games when they can absolutely blitz teams.

“We know Alisson will have to play well, Liverpool will have to defend better than they have all season.

“There’s a lot of talk about their high line, and they’ve looked shaky, and the players have been off it.

“As I say, the pressure is off, nobody expects Liverpool to get a result, but they’ll know that its within them.”

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

The 30-year-old has faced Real Madrid four times in his career, but has never beaten them.

That record will need to change tonight if Liverpool are going to achieve a remarkable comeback.

Alisson has been widely praised as arguably the best goalkeeper in the world, and will have to be in top form tonight.

Making sure the likes of Vinicius Jr and Karim Benzema don’t add to their advantage is essential.

If he can provide that steady platform, then who knows what Liverpool’s attackers could do.

Show all