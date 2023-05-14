£25m Tottenham player says he’s finally back to full fitness this season











Yves Bissouma has claimed that he is finally back to full fitness after a frustrating spell on the sidelines at Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs snapped up Bissouma for a fee worth £25 million last summer as he made the switch from Brighton.

The 26-year-old was a standout performer at the Amex Stadium and was expected to play a key role under Antonio Conte this season.

Of course, Conte left the club back in March but the Mali international had found opportunities hard to come by under the Italian.

Bissouma has been slightly unfortunate with injuries this season, having picked up a serious ankle injury around the same time Rodrigo Bentancur was sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.

But after making his first appearance for Tottenham since February in the 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa yesterday, Bissouma told Spurs Play that he is back to full fitness.

Bissouma says he’s ready to start for Tottenham

Bissouma admitted that while he is delighted to be back in action, he was disappointed with yesterday’s result at Villa Park.

“It was really hard for me because I didn’t play for three months and to be back today, I was really happy to be back,” he said. “But at the same time, not as well because we lost the game.

“Yeah, it was really hard for me, I worked really hard every day to come back stronger,” he added. “I think I’m good physically and I will try to help the team how I can.”

The midfielder was brought on for the last half an hour of yesterday’s game and he impressed. He was then asked if he was ready to feature more for Tottenham between now and the end of the season.

“Yeah, I’m ready to play,” Bissouma responded. “If the coach needs me, I’m here to help the team and everyone, so I’m always ready to play because the last three months wasn’t easy for me but I was always working really hard.

“Now, I think I’m ok and I’m ready to play to help the team more than today.”

Bissouma was expected to come in and play regularly for Spurs, but his first season at the club has been a far from ideal one.

Nevertheless, Tottenham will be hopeful that a new manager can get the best out of him as he often struggled in Conte’s system.

