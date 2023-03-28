Chris Sutton reacts to rumours Mauricio Pochettino could get the Tottenham job











BBC pundit Chris Sutton has reacted to rumours that Mauricio Pochettino could return to Tottenham Hotspur and he has labelled the possible move as ‘really interesting’.

Tottenham will be searching for the twelfth permanent manager of ENIC’s reign at the club after they parted ways with Antonio Conte on Sunday.

Spurs have appointed three managers since relieving Pochettino of his duties back in 2019, with all of them failing to last a full campaign in the dugout.

The club’s struggles since the Argentines’ departure has led to speculation that he could return to north London to replace Conte.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Indeed, Sky Sports journalist Bela Shah claims that Tottenham’s players have already been speaking to Pochettino about a return.

But Sutton feels that the appointment would divide opinion amongst the Tottenham faithful.

Sutton reacts to Pochettino rumours

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sutton reacted to speculation linking Pochettino with a return to Spurs.

“Mauricio Pochettino is a really interesting one and I think it’s interesting because I suspect a lot of Spurs fans like the idea of Pochettino returning and that whole love story beginning again and having a second opportunity,” the former Premier League striker said.

“But I do think there are Spurs fans who may feel slightly peeved at the way he left and maybe don’t want to go back there.”

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Many Spurs fans would welcome Pochettino back with open arms after the job he did at the club.

But there are doubts over whether or not it is the right time for him to return. Of course, he has admitted on several occasions that he would like to finish the job he started at Tottenham.

Yet, with many players who ultimately let him down during his first reign still at the club, it remains unclear whether he could get a tune out of the current squad.

With that being said, Pochettino showed during his first spell that he is the perfect manager for a rebuild and there is arguably no candidate who knows the club as well as he does.

