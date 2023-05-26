Chris Sutton reacts to rumors Ange Postecoglou could leave Celtic for Tottenham











Rumours are emerging of Tottenham being keen on taking Ange Postecoglou off them to be their new manager this week.

The Greek-born Celtic manager has been hugely impressive since taking over at the Scottish giants. He’s helped Celtic dominate again in the SPFL and is widely respected around the world.

Of course, Tottenham are looking for a new manager after seeing talks with Arne Slot fall down. Postecoglou is one man who has been mentioned.

And over on Twitter, former Celtic ace Chris Sutton has given his reaction to the links.

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Sutton, never one to hide an opinion when it comes to Celtic, was quick to suggest he wants Postecoglou to remain at Celtic Park.

However, in a tweet this afternoon, he also made the point of the 58-year-old not being denied a chance in England at some stage. And while he claims Tottenham are a smaller club than Celtic, Sutton believes Ange could be on the move eventually.

Tottenham are facing a big few weeks as they plan for next season. With just a single game to go at Leeds, they could end the season without European football.

Further, without a manager or a Director of Football, Spurs also face another summer of speculation on Harry Kane.

Tottenham can do far worse

Some might say that Celtic or Rangers are nailed on for success in Scotland. And that might be true to an extent.

But Postecoglou has done a marvellous job at Celtic and the results and trophies speak for themselves really.

Tottenham, then, could do far worse than appoint him. Time is running out for Daniel Levy really. And in reality, Ange Postecoglou is probably as good as any name still doing the rounds.

Celtic won’t want to lose him. But Sutton’s point here stands and could be taken into consideration.