Chris Sutton predicts 'sublime' Tottenham player will score at the weekend











Chris Sutton has tipped Harry Kane to continue his goalscoring form when Tottenham face Southampton this weekend.

Kane netted a double last weekend as Spurs got back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory against Nottingham Forest.

In his BBC column, Sutton said that Kane loves playing against the Saints, and he would not be shocked at all if that record continued.

Doubts persist over Antonio Conte’s future but it seems he will now last beyond the international break and potentially until the end of the season.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Chris Sutton backs Harry Kane to score against Southampton

He said: Antonio Conte needs to sort out his future and let Spurs know if he won’t be there next season.

“We have all seen how patchy his side have become this season, especially since the World Cup, where they go on little runs of wins or defeats.

“They overpowered Nottingham Forest last week and it feels like it might be the same story here.

“Harry Kane always enjoys playing Southampton – he has scored 11 goals and made eight assists against them for Spurs in 15 games – and I would not be surprised to see him get on the scoresheet again.”

A report from Football London says Fabio Paratici has yet to hold formal talks over his future as he approaches the final year of his contract.

The ‘sublime‘ striker’s camp has spoken with the Italian but no formal talks seem to have taken place yet, perhaps with Conte’s future dominating the agenda.

The Sunday Mirror reported that the chances of Kane signing a new deal right now are non-existent, but for the time being, he just has to focus on putting the ball in the back of the net and helping Spurs get into the top four.