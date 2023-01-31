Chris Sutton hits out at what Arsenal target Moises Caicedo has done











Reported Arsenal target Moises Caicedo’s decision to post a transfer plea on Instagram has been branded as ‘stupid’ by Chris Sutton.

The Ecuador international has been at the centre of attention over the last week. Chelsea first tried their luck to sign him, but it has been Arsenal who are really pushing to get this deal done before the window shuts tonight.

Caicedo, branded as a ‘magnificent’ player, is desperate to leave Brighton and join a big club.

After news emerged that Arsenal have tabled a bid to sign Moises Caicedo and that Brighton had turned that offer down, the talented midfielder decided to take matters into his own hands.

The 21-year-old went on Instagram and posted a lengthy message, begging Brighton owner Tony Bloom to let him leave the Amex for a club-record fee before the window shuts.

“I am proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee for Brighton which would allow them to reinvest it and help the club continue to be successful. The fans have taken me into their hearts and they will always be in my heart so I hope they can understand why I want to take up this magnificent opportunity,” he wrote.

Sutton was not a fan of that at all.

The pundit has blasted Caicedo and his advisors, and branded the social media post as ‘downright stupid’.

He told The Daily Mail: “Moises Caicedo is either being very badly advised or he’s an idiot. That social media post was downright stupid.

“He’s seen what Leandro Trossard did to get to Arsenal and he’s copying him. But Brighton have every right to be standing firm on their £80m valuation.”

TBR View:

Caicedo’s public plea to leave was probably a bit too much, but that’s the world we’re living in today.

Players have the power to force moves to bigger sides, but Brighton are standing firm on their decision that they want to keep hold of him until the summer.

Arsenal, however, are pushing to get a deal done, and with less than a day left in the transfer window, it will be interesting to see if the Seagulls will change their stance.

The Gunners’ latest bid to be rejected was worth £70 million (Sky Sports).

