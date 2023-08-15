Chelsea set to beat Arsenal to player Patrick Vieira has deemed ‘terrific’

Chelsea and Arsenal are just two of the clubs that have been linked with Michael Olise in recent months.

90min recently claimed that the Blues, the Gunners and other Premier League clubs were in pursuit of the Frenchman.

Both Chelsea and Arsenal have enjoyed fruitful transfer windows this summer as they look to challenge for honours.

Photo by Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Blues have brought in a multitude of players and aren’t done yet, though they’ve also lost numerous players.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta’s Gunners have made several big signings, including England midfielder Declan Rice.

Now, it looks like Chelsea have got over the line ahead of Arsenal with regards to their pursuit of Olise.

Multiple outlets and journalists have reported that the Blues have activated the Crystal Palace star’s release clause.

According to Sport’s Fabrice Hawkins, Olise has already agreed personal terms with the Stamford Bridge outfit too.

Olise is set to sign a long-term contract with Mauricio Pochettino’s side, Hawkins added on his Twitter page.

Arsenal have addressed a lot of issues in their squad with their summer signings, but one potentially still remains.

Namely, what happens if Gunners star Bukayo Saka picks up an injury.

Reiss Nelson is the most logical cover for the Arsenal star, but Olise would’ve been an outstanding option.

‘He is a special talent’

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira, who previously managed the player at Crystal Palace, is a big fan.

He once said about the 21-year-old: “He can score goals, create chances and he is a special talent.

“He’ll improve and get better as a player.

“His work ethic every day has been terrific since he has been at the football club.”

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

All in all, it looks like Chelsea will be getting themselves a bargain. Apparently they’re only paying £35million for Olise.

He’d have been a great shout for Arsenal, but it looks like they’ll need to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements.