Chelsea have been very busy in the summer transfer window and it looks like they’re about to make another big signing.

The Blues have been heavily linked with Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise in recent weeks.

For instance, The Times recently claimed that Chelsea are ‘aiming to complete a deal’ for the 21-year-old attacker.

Now, Get French Football News has reported on their Twitter account that the Blues have had an offer accepted.

The French football news outlet says Chelsea’s offer of just under €40million has proved enough to strike a deal.

Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport has also provided some information on Chelsea’s breakthrough.

Chelsea will apparently pay close to what Olise’s release clause is worth, ‘slightly less than €40million’.

The player has reportedly already agreed personal terms with the Stamford Bridge outfit too.

Olise is set to sign a long-term contract with Mauricio Pochettino’s side, added Hawkins on Twitter.

Our view

Chelsea have signed a host of players this summer, as well as selling – or letting go – numerous others.

Just yesterday, the Blues beat Liverpool to the signing of Ecuador international Moises Caicedo.

In addition, Romeo Lavia is reported to be favouring a move to Stamford Bridge over Anfield as well.

Now, with the Olise deal seemingly progressing, Chelsea look set to sign yet another ‘sensational‘ player.

At just 21, he has shown he has what it takes to shine in the Premier League for Palace.

Olise has beautiful technique, plays without fear and, on his day, he is absolutely unplayable.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

He managed 11 assists in the Premier League last season, testament to a player who looks he could reach the very top.

Indeed, there have been links between the Frenchman and Arsenal.

However, it looks like Chelsea are now winning the race ahead of the Gunners.

Better still, it has been reported that Chelsea have already agreed personal terms with Olise.