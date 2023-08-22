Chelsea ready to step up interest in ‘incredible’ Arsenal player – and Gunners may compromise over fee

Chelsea are ready to step up their interest in Folarin Balogun, but are currently a long way off meeting the £50 million price Arsenal have set for the USMNT international striker.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mirror, which notes that the Gunners may be prepared to accept something closer to £40 million for the 22-year-old.

Photo by Trevor Ruszkowski/ISI Photos/Getty Images

It appears that Chelsea may be best-placed to offer Folarin Balogun a route out of the Emirates in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Chelsea ready to step up interest in Balogun

Reports from the Evening Standard claimed that Chelsea had sounded out Balogun about a potential move to Stamford Bridge. And he is open to the switch.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The Daily Mirror is now suggesting that Mauricio Pochettino’s side are ready to step up their interest in the youngster, who is yet to feature for Arsenal so far this season.

But it appears that the asking price could be an issue. Arsenal have previously demanded £50 million for Balogun. And Chelsea are said to be a long way off meeting that price.

However, the report adds that Arsenal may be willing to lower their demands before the deadline. They would apparently be open to selling Balogun for a price of just over £40 million.

Arsenal look set to prioritise selling players in the final days of the window after another hefty spend this summer. And getting £40 million for Balogun would represent a really decent piece of business.

Of course, he has the potential to be an ‘incredible‘ talent. But he is yet to prove himself in the Premier League. And he is well down the pecking order at the Emirates.

So if Chelsea make a move for around £40 million, it would surely be little surprise if Arsenal were prepared to let him go.