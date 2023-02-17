Chelsea ready to make Mason Mount decision with Liverpool waiting to sign him











Liverpool could well get their way and end up signing Mason Mount this summer, with Chelsea apparently open to cashing in on the England man.

Mount has yet to sign a new contract at Chelsea. He is believed to be wanting a significant increase on his current £80k-a-week deal. However, as yet, there has been no agreement.

And now ESPN are reporting that there could be scope for Mount to be sold by Chelsea in the summer. ESPN claims that while Mount isn’t actually pushing to leave and will sit down for more negotiations, the Blues board will consider moving Mount on if no deal is done.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

It’s suggested that Liverpool are ready and waiting to pounce for Mount, while Manchester United are also keen on the England midfielder. Newcastle, too, have been mentioned in previous reports as being interest.

Mount is thought to want a wage and contract to reflect his status in the squad. A regular for England, the 24-year-old has seen an influx of players come into the club on more than double his salary.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are known to admire Mount. The Reds also want Jude Bellingham, but FSG are expected to back Jurgen Klopp’s midfield overhaul this summer and a move for Mount isn’t being ruled out.

TBR’s View: Mount could be ideal for Liverpool

When you look at bringing energy into the Liverpool midfielder, Mason Mount ticks the boxes. He’s been brilliant for Chelsea in recent seasons. Really, it’s hard to imagine why the Blues would consider selling.

But, Chelsea’s loss could be Liverpool’s gain. With only a year of his deal left, the Reds might even end up paying a bargain fee for Mount.

In terms of midfield revamps, signing Mount and Bellingham wouldn’t half do the trick. Klopp would have a brand new platform to build on. And you have to say, it would surely bring success.