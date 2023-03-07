Chelsea players are very annoyed over what Graham Potter has done to Liverpool target Mason Mount now











Chelsea teammates have been frustrated by how Graham Potter is treating Mason Mount amid links with Liverpool.

FootballTransfers claim that Jurgen Klopp’s men are Mount’s first choice if he leaves amid contract uncertainty at Stamford Bridge.

It has been reported that there is a genuine chance Mount leaves the club where he came through the ranks this summer.

Pundit Stan Collymore told Caught Offside that Liverpool signing Mount is a real possibility, based on information he has heard.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Chelsea players frustrated with Graham Potter treatment of Liverpool target Mason Mount

And the Independent have reported that Potter’s treatment of Mount, compared to others in the squad has caused frustration.

They report that a few Blues players think Potter is taking an easy decision by picking his team based on how players will react to being left out.

Hakim Ziyech was very close to joining Paris Saint-Germain on transfer deadline day but has come straight into the team after that deal fall through.

View Instagram Post

Mount is apparently quieter, and therefore ‘easier’ to leave out, but the 24-year-old is a popular figure and that has not gone down well in some quarters at Stamford Bridge.

So far, it had seemed the likelihood of Mount leaving Chelsea this summer was based around a dispute over the length of his contract.

Now, if Mount is not happy with the treatment of his manager, it is likely to increase the chances of him leaving for Anfield when the market reopens.