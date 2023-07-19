Chelsea now want to sign ‘great’ defender who’s already been captain at 23

The latest reports are suggesting that Chelsea could be interested in making a move to bring Marc Guehi back to the club.

According to The Guardian, Chelsea are considering whether to attempt to reunite with the Crystal Palace defender this summer.

The reasons behind this are apparently due to the injury Wesley Fofana recently suffered. The serious knee injury will apparently see him sidelined for a long period.

They hold an interest in Guehi. He left the Blues two years ago and Crystal Palace will be looking to make a huge profit after signing him for £21million.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Chelsea want Marc Guehi

Dean Jones praised the player and rates him highly. Speaking on the Ranks FC Patreon page, he called him a ‘great player‘.

Indeed, Guehi looks to be a brilliant top-level defender and this is proven by his career at Palace so far. The centre-back is still only 23 years-old but has become one of the most important players in the Palace squad.

Guehi has been given the captaincy armband on many occasions and is now a consistent England international, with Gareth Southgate selecting him on many occasions before and after the World Cup.

Chelsea definitely may be regretting selling the player to the Eagles now that they are in some defensive trouble and need reinforcements.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Chelsea spent a reported £70million on Fofana and he is definitely a defender with potential. Despite this, injuries have ruined his Chelsea career.

He signed in August 2022 but has only made 20 appearances. He has also missed the same amount of matches due to injury and now he will miss a lot more.

Chelsea will no doubt be very frustrated due to the fact they have spent so much money, but they will be hoping he comes good post injury.