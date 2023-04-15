Alan Shearer tells Chelsea to sign someone like Ollie Watkins











Alan Shearer has claimed Chelsea need to sign a striker like Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins after their nightmare season.

Watkins got himself on the scoresheet again today as he helped Villa down Newcastle United. Meanwhile, Chelsea were soundly beaten by Brighton and despite scoring, have now just hit 29 goals in 30 Premier League games.

For Chelsea, it’s a huge worry and the Blues board will no doubt go and splash some big cash in the summer on forwards.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

And speaking to Premier League Productions, former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer said that Watkins would be ideal.

“We were just saying about the impact Ollie Watkins has at Aston Villa and the threat he is in and around the six yard box. Lampard has to find someone or some way of getting into those positions in and around the six-yard box,” Shearer said.

“At the moment it’s just too easy to defend. He’s got to find a way to get players in the box.”

Watkins has been in remarkable form this season and in particular, more recently. His double today took him to 11 in his last 13 Premier League games.

Villa paid around £28m to sign Watkins from Brentford back in 2020. Since then, he’s played for England and looks to be on his way back to his very best form.

TBR’s View: Watkins a class act

Most strikers go through a poor patch in their career and it looks like Ollie Watkins has had his and come out the other side a new player.

Under Unai Emery, he has been magnificent and it’s little wonder Shearer is praising him and tipping him for clubs like Chelsea.

Watkins remains a top forward at this level. And with a Euros to come in 2024, the Villa man will hope to continue his fine form into next season. If he does, then a recall won’t be far away.