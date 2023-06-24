Arsenal are facing up a familiar story when it comes to the race to sign Romeo Lavia this summer, with other clubs firmly interested as well.

Lavia is a wanted man after being relegated with Southampton last season. And there are a cluster of top Premier League clubs looking to sign him.

Among them, are Arsenal. The Gunners really want to add Lavia alongside Declan Rice.

But according to Miguel Delaney, Arsenal won’t be having things as straightforward as they’d like.

Chelsea to challenge Arsenal for Romeo Lavia

Writing in his latest Reading the Game column for The Independent, Delaney touched on a number of midfielders.

Among them, he mentioned Lavia. And in bad news for Arsenal, it seems llike Chelsea could well scupper their chances of landing the teenager.

“Southampton were this week described as “rubbing their hands with glee” as interest in Romeo Lavia greatly steps up. While he had been seen as likely going to Arsenal, and probably joining Declan Rice, Chelsea are now seriously involved,” Delaney wrote.

“That is a story we’ve seen before. Of concern for Arsenal is that Lavia has a strong relationship with Joe Shields, who recently left Southampton for Chelsea, but initially brought Lavia to the south coast. Liverpool are meanwhile looking, too, as they decide on which second midfielder to complement Alexis Mac Allister.”

Could go to the wire

While Romeo Lavia will be delighted he has so many options, the problem he also has is that he’s not exactly the first priority for a lot of clubs.

Arsenal will want to get deals for Rice and more done. Chelsea, too, will have other plans before they consider spending £40m on Lavia.

This is one that could go right to the end of the window really. Lavia seems more of a bonus signing for these clubs and that means that patience could be key.