Chelsea are now keen to sign Alessandro Bastoni, after Antonio Conte demanded Tottenham Hotspur sign him.

A report from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport has outlined Chelsea’s interest in the centre-back.

The 23-year-old has established himself as a regular for both club and country.

After coming through the Atalanta academy, Inter Milan signed an 18-year-old Bastoni for a £27.2m fee.

He’s gone from strength to strength since then, tasked with filling the void left by Giorgio Chiellini in the Italian side.

The defender was part of the squad that won the European Championships in 2021, although he only featured once.

Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

Bastoni worked closely with Antonio Conte at Inter Milan, and the ex-Chelsea boss wanted him at Tottenham this season.

Daily Mail journalist Sami Mokbel suggested that Bastoni was Conte’s number one target in January.

The move never happened, and now with Conte gone, Tottenham could out to Chelsea in their pursuit of Bastoni.

Chelsea target Bastoni after Tottenham interest

The report from Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that, ‘In truth, Chelsea are also careful: the name [Bastoni] also came up a year ago with the Blues, in the days of the Lukaku deal.

‘There is no shortage of admirers. It’s up to Inter to prevent the problem by completing the renewal.’

Inter Milan are desperate to extend Bastoni’s contract, but they’ll struggle to compete with the financial might of Chelsea.

Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Graham Potter has a huge number of options available in his first team right now, and will need to oversee a mass clearout this summer.

After signing Benoit Badiashile in January, recently extending Thiago Silva’s contract, he’s already got plenty of defensive options.

The ‘superstar’ Bastoni, therefore may want to consider a move to Tottenham if they come back in for him.

He would be guaranteed more minutes, and will be playing in Europe next season, unlike Chelsea.

Tottenham and Chelsea both see obvious quality in Bastoni, but Spurs may have missed their opportunity.

It would be a hard pill to swallow if the Italian ends up signing for their direct rivals.

