Chelsea now looking to sign £35m player who was branded ‘moron’ in Qatar

Chelsea are continuing to search for new players as they prepare for the collapse of their bid to sign Moises Caicedo.

The Blues are busying themselves this summer looking to overhaul and shape the squad for Mauricio Pochettino. A number of new players have already arrived, while plenty have been sold.

However, Chelsea’s main midfield target, Moises Caicedo, could end up not getting over the line.

And according to The Evening Standard, the Blues are now looking at Argentina’s Leandro Paredes as an alternative.

The ES reports how Pochettino is a big fan of Paredes after working with him at PSG. The French club signed the World Cup winner in 2019 in a £35m deal.

Photo by Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Now 29, Paredes would be a shorter-term if not more experienced option than Caicedo.

Known for his feisty displays in midfield, Paredes was slammed by Chris Sutton during the World Cup.

“It’s all going off,” he said. “What a moron. What is he thinking? Leandro Paredes just lost it,” Sutton said at the time.

Paredes would likely come far cheaper than Caicedo. Brighton are demanding £100m for their main man, a figure Chelsea don’t seem willing to go to at the moment.

Paredes can fill the void for now at Chelsea

This would be a solid enough signing for Chelsea. Yes, he’s not as young or dynamic as Caicedo but he has plenty about him.

Paredes is a World Cup winner and he could partner his international teammate Enzo Fernandez in the middle.

Clearly, Poch knows him and likes him. So if it is Paredes, then Chelsea fans shouldn’t be too disappointed.