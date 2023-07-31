Chelsea now in contact with ‘fantastic’ £40m player Howe wants at Newcastle

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a move for one of their former defenders as they look to muscle in one the race to sign Tino Livramento.

Livramento is being tipped to leave Southampton this summer following their relegation to the Championship. The young full-back was one of the better players last term, despite the bad ending.

Newcastle are known to be huge admirers of Livramento and have been trying to get Southampton to sell recently.

However, The Daily Mail is now claiming that Chelsea have also been in contact with the Saints about doing a deal for the 20-year-old.

The Mail claims that the Blues are keeping constant contact with Southampton as they look to see if they can edge out Newcastle in the bidding.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

So far, Southampton have been looking to recoup around £40m for the Englishman. However, Chelsea might well have a smaller buy-back clause, touted at around the £25m mark.

Lauded as being a ‘fantastic’ young defender, Livramento could well be open to a move back to the Premier League.

Whether or not he fancies Chelsea again, just two years after they let him, go, remains to be seen.

Livramento needs to get back into the top flight

Tino Livramento was one of the success stories of last season for the entire league, not just Southampton.

Yet another young full-back who is emerging as a quality option for both England and Southampton, Livramento would do well to get himself back in the PL ASAP.

Chelsea, of course, are hoarding a number of top young players under Todd Boehly and it would be no surprise to see them enter the bidding here.

And if they do, it might well be a move the youngster finds hard to turn down.