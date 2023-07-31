Newcastle to make another bid for ‘fantastic’ £40m player soon

New reports suggest that Newcastle United are ready to make a new and improved offer for defender Tino Livramento.

Newcastle are looking to massively strengthen their squad after qualifying for the Champions League last season. This has seen them reportedly have an interest in Livramento. The reports share that the club have already had two bids rejected for the player.

Now, new reports have suggested that the Magpies are ready to make another move for the full-back. According to The Northern Echo, Newcastle are ready to make a new move for Livramento.

The report says Newcastle and Southampton have apparently held a number of discussions and the highest bid Southampton have rejected from the Magpies is £20million.

This transfer is no doubt a hard one to negotiate. This is due to the fact that the “fantastic” defender has a reported £40million buy-back clause in his Southampton contract. This was a clause put in by Chelsea when they sold him.

It shows a big statement of intent that they are preparing to make a new offer for the Englishman. With the club already making two big signings in Harvey Barnes and Sandro Tonali, bidding again for Livramento shows that they want to challenge for European football again next season.

They will no doubt try to get the right-back for a lower amount than £40million as they will want to have some money to spend elsewhere. Other reports have also suggested that Southampton have lined up a potential replacement in Max Aarons are they prepare for Livramento to depart this summer.

Livramento would be a great signing for Newcastle. He is only 20 years-old, but he has shown top quality in the Premier League and clearly has top potential.

If they could bring him to the club, then they have a good player who can rotate with Kieran Trippier and be a potential future replacement for the 32 year-old.

Livramento can also play as a left-back, and having this versatility is key, especially when they are also playing in Europe next season.