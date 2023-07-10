Chelsea now in contact to sign ‘lightning’ quick forward, after claims Tottenham wanted him

Chelsea are now reportedly in contact with Juventus over signing Dusan Vlahovic, after claims Tottenham Hotspur wanted him.

That’s according to The Evening Standard, which claims that Mauricio Pochettino is looking to add more ‘firepower’ to his Chelsea frontline.

Spurs have enjoyed an encouraging start to the summer window as they have already moved to bring in Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison.

Manor Solomon is also closing in on a switch to Tottenham after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk, with the winger set to have his medical at Hotspur Way today.

But Tottenham will be fully aware of the need to search for a Harry Kane replacement as the 29-year-old has just a year left on his current deal.

He’s attracting interest from Bayern Munich and while Spurs reportedly remain hopeful that he will extend his stay in North London, they have been linked with Dusan Vlahovic.

Indeed, Ben Jacobs claimed just last week that Vlahovic could emerge as a target for Tottenham if Kane leaves.

Now, it seems they could face competition for the Serbian striker from their former manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Evening Standard claims Chelsea have been in contact over ‘several’ different striker options, including Vlahovic.

It’s noted that Vlahovic has been a long-standing target for the Blues, with Juventus keen to sell him for around £68 million this summer.

Vlahovic has impressed in Italy over the past few seasons as he’s netted 61 times in 140 Serie A appearances for Juventus and Fiorentina.

The 23-year-old possesses exceptional pace, with Micah Richards once labelling him ‘lightning’ quick.

It’s no surprise that Vlahovic is attracting interest from Chelsea, with the Blues in desperate need of bringing in a new striker.

Vlahovic has been long linked with a move to England and with Juventus reportedly keen to sell him, it seems a move could happen this summer.

As for Tottenham, they will need to determine the future of Kane sooner rather than later to avoid missing out on any potential replacements.