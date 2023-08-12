Chelsea now closing in on yet another ‘sensational’ signing – journalist

Chelsea have once again been busy in the transfer window and look set to finish with a flourish.

The Blues appear to be on the verge of getting the better of Liverpool over one, maybe two midfielders.

Chelsea are reportedly plotting a new bid for Moises Caicedo, who seems keen on joining them over the Reds.

Meanwhile, the Blues are apparently also trying hard to bring Romeo Lavia to Stamford Bridge ahead of Anfield.

Now, Rudy Galetti has provided an update on another Chelsea target, namely Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

The Times claimed yesterday that Chelsea are ‘aiming to complete a deal’ for the 21-year-old attacker.

Galetti has written on Twitter that the Blues “are also working to sign Michael Olise”.

The Blues reportedly started discussions over the player during the talks for Lewis Hall’s loan move.

There has already been significant progress with “personal terms verbally agreed” between Chelsea and Olise.

It’s now up to the clubs to thrash out a fee, Galetti added.

Olise reportedly has a £35million clause in his contract, and has also been linked with Manchester City and Arsenal.

Our view

Olise is a ‘sensational‘ player – Ian Wright’s words – who looks like he’ll have a great career in the game.

At just 21, he has shown he has what it takes to shine in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are well and truly cooking, making a multitude of signings as they look to return to the top.

Last season was an aberration, but now, with Mauricio Pochettino at the helm, they’ll fancy their chances of a successful campaign.