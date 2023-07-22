Chelsea move ahead of Tottenham in race to sign ‘incredible’ South American player

Chelsea are scouring the market for yet more new players and could be forced into signing a defender to replace Wesly Fofana.

Fofana has once again suffered a serious injury to compound what has been a nightmare spell for the young defender since signing from Leicester.

For Chelsea, Fofana’s absence is a massive blow and according to Calciomercato, they are now considering a move for Torino’s Gleison Bremer as they look to fill the void.

Bremer has long been considered a target for a number of English clubs and Tottenham are one of those clubs.

Photo by Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Indeed, Calciomercato claims that Tottenham are indeed still interested. However, they now claim that Bremer could be more likely to join Chelsea given the situation with Fofana.

Torino would look at any bids over £40m seriously and with Chelsea having brought money back into the club through player sales, that is not out of budget.

The Blues are also pushing to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton, while more players could also arrive.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are searching for at least one new defender. They have been linked with the likes of Edmund Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven. However, as yet, no defender has been signed.

Bremer one to watch

He seems to appear most summers but with Chelsea and Tottenham actively looking at defenders, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Bremer now move to England.

Chelsea will be tempting for him. With Fofana out, he’s going to play and the chance to work with Pochettno will be enticing.

Of course, Tottenham are a good option as well for Bremer. For Torino, it might well come down to who pays the money.

Lauded as an ‘incredible‘ defender for his performances in Italy, Bremer is primed to succeed if he does indeed get his move to the Premier League.