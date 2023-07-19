Tottenham leading race for £69m defender ‘comparable’ to Virgil van Dijk

Tottenham Hotspur are currently looking for defensive reinforcements as they look to build a solid team under Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs played out their first pre-season friendly this week. Though there were positives, issues at the back sadly persisted.

Several top defenders have been linked with a move to Tottenham in recent months. These include Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba.

Now, a report from Italy has rekindled speculation regarding Spurs and Juventus defender Gleison Bremer.

According to Il Bianconero, Tottenham are ‘ahead’ in the race to sign the 26-year-old centre-back.

‘And if the right proposal arrives, he could say goodbye,’ added the report.

Juve sporting director Cristian Giuntoli has to balance the strength of the squad with financial stability.

With that in mind, should Tottenham make a good offer for Bremer, he’ll consider it.

The same outlet reported a few weeks ago that the Italian giants have placed a €80m (£69m) price tag on the Brazilian.

Our view

It’s no surprise that Spurs are reportedly still trying to sign Bremer. After all, he’s a world-class defender in his prime.

In 2022, he was the Serie A Defender of the Year, and last term, he made it into their Team of the Season.

Last summer, scouting outlet Foot The Ball noted how Bremer’s numbers were ‘comparable to Virgil van Dijk and Ruben Dias’.

He’s an elite presser of the ball, is great at recovery, interceptions and aerial duels, and is threatening at the other end of the pitch too.

FTB added that Bremer is ‘a true Serie A defender. He can tackle, intercept, and clear the ball without any fuss.’

Obviously a player of his calibre won’t come cheap. However, he would certainly strengthen Tottenham’s defence immediately.

And if he can transform the Spurs back line – and by extension the whole team – the way Van Dijk did at Liverpool, Bremer will be worth every one of the hundreds of millions of pennies.