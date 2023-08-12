Chelsea look for title-winning goalkeeper to replace Kepa

Chelsea are now considering a move for former Leicester City goalkeeper, Kasper Schmeichel, as they look to sort out the goalkeeping department.

The Blues could be about to lose Kepa to Real Madrid or Bayern Munich and Mauricio Pochettino is keen on adding depth to the ranks if he can.

Chelsea have already signed Robert Sanchez from Brighton but according to a report from The Guardian this evening, Schmeichel now features on their list as well.

The Guardian claims the former Leicester man’s experience is being eyed up, with the Dane set to leave Nice.

Should Chelsea move to sign Schmeichel, it could add to what is set to be a crazy weekend for the club in the market.

The Blues are looking like they’ve won the race to sign Moises Caicedo and could also tie up a deal for Romeo Lavia as well.

Schmeichel’s addition alongside those two would cap a remarkable week of business for the club, who have been competing with Liverpool for both Lavia and Caicedo.

Ideal number two or even number one

Kasper Schmeichel is a top class goakeeper and even though he’s 36, there is plenty of life in him just yet at the top level.

For Chelsea, it would be great for them to get an experienced player like this added into the mix.

The squad is so young right now that having experienced heads around is going to be massive for the club.

Schmeichel will be ideal for the Blues and is capable of being a good no2, or even a no1 if needed.