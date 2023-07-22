Chelsea have started talks with agents of ‘exceptional’ European talent; agents have been in London

Chelsea are keeping their eye on a number of transfers this summer and according to reports, are speaking to the agents of Rayan Cherki over a move to London.

The Blues have had another busy old summer. A number of players have signed, while a number of fringe players have also been moved on to bring money back into the club.

With the balance sheet steadied a bit, Chelsea are now looking at who else they can sign.

And according to Football Transfers, Lyon’s Rayan Cherki is a player the Blues are super keen on signing.

Photo by Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Football Transfers reports how both Chelsea and Tottenham are hoping to sign Cherki, with the agents of the player even making a trip over to London recently to discuss the move.

It’s suggested in the report that Chelsea are ready to pay around £35m to sign Cherki, with Lyon open to doing business.

The ‘exceptional‘ Cherki is seen as one of the top talents emerging in the European game and Lyon are well aware they have a young player who is likely to go on and do big things.

Whether or not Chelsea can beat Tottenham to the signing, remains to be seen.

Battle for Cherki is on

It seems this is the summer of the top English clubs very much battling it out for similar players. We’ve seen it with the likes of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, while Mason Mount was also a wanted man.

With Cherki, it seems we have another player from Europe who a number of top English clubs want to sign.

Clearly, Cherki is a top young player. And whoever gets him, Chelsea or Tottenham, will be getting a superb talent on the books.