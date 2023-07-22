Tottenham have met ‘exceptional’ French player’s agents in London over transfer

Tottenham have been having talks with the agents of French midfielder Rayan Cherki over a potential move to the Premier League this summer.

Cherki is one of the shining talents emerging from the French game and has a number of clubs keen on him.

Newcastle are among those in England keen on Cherki, who could have a decision to make on his future before the window closes.

And according to Football Transfers, Cherki’s agents have been over in London discussing a potential move to Tottenham.

Photo by John Berry/Getty Images

Football Transfers also reports that Chelsea hope to muscle in on any deal as well, with the attacking midfielder thought to have a range of options to choose from.

Cherki, 19, has already played more than 80 times in Ligue 1 and is expected to become one of the stars of the French national team in the future.

Lauded for having ‘exceptional‘ qualities, Cherki is already a regular feature in the France under-21 set up. The next step for him, of course, is to make his mark in the first-team.

Tottenham, of course, are looking to add new players for their new boss, Ange Postecoglou. Having already signed James Maddison, it remains to be seen if another attacking midfielder is on Ange’s mind.

Cherki a serious talent

While Tottenham fans might question where Cherki fits into this team right away, sometimes you cannot afford to pass up on an opportunity.

Cherki is very much one of the top emerging talents in Europe and if there is a window for Tottenham to sign him, then there has to be a move from Spurs.

We all know Chelsea are big on signing top young players as well, so their presence might be a problem. But Tottenham seem to be right in the mix here.

Indeed, if they can land Rayan Cherki ahead of the pack, then it will be a fine piece of business for the Londoners.