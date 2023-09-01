Chelsea have just agreed to sell their ‘hugely talented’ player for £31.5m

Chelsea have agreed a deal with Burnley to send Ian Maatsen back to Turf Moor with an obligation to buy for £31.5m included in the deal.

Maatsen spent last season with Vincent Kompany’s side and has been tracked all summer by the Clarets, who had hoped to bring him back.

And it seems they have now finally got their man, with Chelsea agreeing to a loan deal with an expensive sale option as part of the deal.

According to The Telegraph’s live blog, 3:08pm, Maatsen will join Burnley on loan for now. The Lancashire club will then have to pay £31.5m to buy him in an obligation in the deal.

Maatsen has been looking to move on from Chelsea this summer after becoming concerned that a lack of minutes will hinder his progress.

A move back to Burnley will now offer him the chance to play regularly, while the Clarets get a player they’ve been keen on landing all summer long.

Of course, Burnley will need to ensure they stay up having committed £31.5m to the deal. If they do down, then that sort of transfer could be catastrophic for the club.

The ‘hugely talented‘ Maatsen is one of a number of Chelsea players who could leave today. Conor Gallagher is also wanted by Tottenham, who are pushing to get the deal done.